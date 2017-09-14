FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey says expects humanitarian aid can be delivered in Syria's Idlib
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 14, 2017 / 1:00 PM / in a month

Turkey says expects humanitarian aid can be delivered in Syria's Idlib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Thursday it expected humanitarian aid could be delivered to Syria’s northern province of Idlib, which is under the control of a rebel alliance spearheaded by the former al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front.

“Our expectation is that Idlib, just like other de-escalation zones, becomes a region where humanitarian aid can easily be delivered,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference in Ankara. “Turkey will do whatever falls upon it on this matter.”

Turkey said last month it was limiting the movement of non-humanitarian aid into Idlib because the area is controlled by a “terrorist organisation”.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.