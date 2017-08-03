FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. embassy in Turkey denies sending tanks to groups in Syria
#World News
August 3, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. embassy in Turkey denies sending tanks to groups in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Turkey denied Turkish media reports that the United States had sent tanks and hundreds of truckloads of weapons into Syria to support the Kurdish YPG militia.

In a statement posted on social media, the embassy said the U.S. has not provided tanks to any groups fighting Islamic State in Syria, and the vast majority of trucks crossing the Iraqi-Syrian border did not contain military equipment or supplies.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

