Turkey says taking necessary measures along border with Syria's Idlib
#World News
August 11, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey says taking necessary measures along border with Syria's Idlib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a special debate to commemorate the attempted coup on its first anniversary at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is taking necessary measures along its 150 km (90 mile) border with the Syrian province of Idlib, where jihadists linked to a former al Qaeda affiliate have taken control, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

Yildirim was speaking a day after Turkey’s customs minister said Turkish authorities will limit movement of non-humanitarian goods at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing into Idlib because the Syrian side is controlled by a “terrorist organisation”.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the border crossing would be kept open for humanitarian aid but weapons would not be allowed across.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan

