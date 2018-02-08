FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 8:46 AM / 2 days ago

Syrian TV: U.S. coalition bombs pro-Syrian gov't forces in Deir al-Zor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television on Thursday said the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State has bombed pro-Syrian government forces east of the Euphrates river in eastern Syria’s Deir al-Zor province.

Statements carried by the television stations called it a “new aggression” and “an attempt to support terrorism”.

“International coalition forces are bombing popular forces fighting ”Daesh“ and the (Syrian Democratic Forces) east of the Euphrates river and there are reports of casualties,” statements carried by the stations said.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

