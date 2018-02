WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not looking for a conflict with Syrian government forces but has a right to self-defence, the Pentagon said on Thursday, after the U.S.-led coalition repelled an attack by pro-Syrian forces and, according to one account, killed more than 100 of them.

“Our forces have the inherent right of self defence. We are not looking for a conflict with the regime,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White told a news briefing.