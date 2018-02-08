More than 100 pro-Syrian forces killed after thwarted attack - U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 100 fighters aligned with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were killed after U.S.-led coalition and coalition-backed local forces thwarted a large, apparently coordinate attack late on Wednesday and early on Thursday, a U.S. official said.

“Syrian pro-regime forces included approximately 500 personnel in a large, dismounted formation supported by artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, to offer new details on the incident.