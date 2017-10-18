U.S. will help restore water, power to Raqqa after fall of Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will take the lead in helping to clear rubble and restore basic services after the fall of Islamic State in its Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

“We will assist and take, essentially, the lead in bringing back the water, electricity and all of that,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing. “But eventually the governance of the country of Syria is something that I think all nations remain very interested in.”

“The United States and our allies have prepared for next steps and will continue to work with partners to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need and support the stabilization efforts in Raqqa and other liberated areas,” Nauert said.