French industrial group Legrand to buy U.S. company Milestone

PARIS (Reuters) - French industrial group Legrand (LEGD.PA) has agreed to buy U.S. infrastructure company Milestone AV Technologies in a transaction worth $950 million (£741 million) based on enterprise value, Legrand said on Wednesday.

Legrand said the takeover of Milestone, which had 2016 sales of $464 million, would lead to cost savings and would be financed by new debt.

The Milestone takeover follows a similar acquisition earlier this month by Legrand of U.S. company Server Technology, with Legrand having stated in May that it would seek takeover opportunities over the course of this year.