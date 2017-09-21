FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitchells & Butlers blames weather as drink sales fall
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 21, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in a month

Mitchells & Butlers blames weather as drink sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers Plc said its drinks sales shrank 1.2 percent in the past eight weeks, blaming poor weather compared to last year, although food sales rose.

The group, whose pubs include Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One, said food sales grew by 1.5 percent in the eight weeks through Sept. 16.

Food and drink each contribute about half of the group’s revenues.

The group reported a 2.9 percent rise for the 51-week period to Sept. 16.

It reiterated its warning that margins for the full year will be below last year due to inflationary cost pressures.

Like other operators in the sector, Mitchells & Butlers has been battling increased costs, most notably from wage inflation, property costs and exchange rate movements.

Market research company Coffer Peach said sales across the UK pub sector rose 0.2 percent in August from a year earlier.

Shares in Mitchell & Butlers -- a FTSE 250 company -- were flat at 0715 GMT.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.