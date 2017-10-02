FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monarch collapse is not a sign of general aviation sector problems -minister
October 2, 2017

Monarch collapse is not a sign of general aviation sector problems -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Chris Grayling, Britain's Secretary of State for Transport, arrives at a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The collapse of Monarch Airlines is not indicative of wider problems in the sector, British transport minister Chris Grayling said in a speech on Monday.

Britain's Monarch Airlines MONA.UL collapsed on Monday, causing the cancellation of hundreds of thousands of holidays, after falling victim to intense competition for flights and a weaker pound.

"Let nobody think this is a sign of general problems in our aviation sector," Grayling said.

Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton

