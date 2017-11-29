Budget carrier Wizz scoops Monarch's Luton airport slots

(Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) said it would fly two more aircraft from London’s Luton airport after securing take-off and landing slots there from failed carrier Monarch Airlines.

FILE PHOTO - Wizz Air plane is pictured at Chopin airport in Warsaw, Poland October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wizz, listed in London but with the majority of its operations focused on Europe, said it would increase its fleet at Luton by two aircraft to total seven and pushing up its capacity at the airport by 18 percent.

Earlier this week, British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) bought valuable take-off and landing slots at London’s Gatwick airport, beating off competition from other airlines.

EasyJet (EZJ.L), Wizz (WIZZ.L) and Norwegian (NWC.OL) had expressed their interest in acquiring Monarch’s slots at London’s Luton and Gatwick airports.

