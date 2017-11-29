FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Budget carrier Wizz scoops Monarch's Luton airport slots
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 6:41 PM / a day ago

Budget carrier Wizz scoops Monarch's Luton airport slots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) said it would fly two more aircraft from London’s Luton airport after securing take-off and landing slots there from failed carrier Monarch Airlines.

FILE PHOTO - Wizz Air plane is pictured at Chopin airport in Warsaw, Poland October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wizz, listed in London but with the majority of its operations focused on Europe, said it would increase its fleet at Luton by two aircraft to total seven and pushing up its capacity at the airport by 18 percent.

Earlier this week, British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) bought valuable take-off and landing slots at London’s Gatwick airport, beating off competition from other airlines.

EasyJet (EZJ.L), Wizz (WIZZ.L) and Norwegian (NWC.OL) had expressed their interest in acquiring Monarch’s slots at London’s Luton and Gatwick airports.

(This story corrects reference to IAG deal in third paragraph)

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.