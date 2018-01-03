FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says hopes U.S. can create level playing field for Chinese firms
#Business News
January 3, 2018 / 7:47 AM / a day ago

China says hopes U.S. can create level playing field for Chinese firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that it hopes the United States can create a level playing field and a predictable environment for Chinese enterprises.

The comment from foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular news conference was in response to a question from reporters about a U.S. government panel’s rejection of Ant Financial’s acquisition of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc over national security concerns.

Reporting by Philip Wen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

