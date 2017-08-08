FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 5 days ago

Monte dei Paschi H1 loss exceeds 3 billion euros - Boersen-Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People use a cash machine of Monte Dei Paschi bank in downtown in Florence, Italy March 1, 2016.Tony Gentile/File photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) will report a first-half loss of more than 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) as it sets aside more money for non-performing loans, German business daily Boersen-Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing banking sources.

The Tuscan bank, the world's oldest still in business, has for years been at the forefront of Italy's slow-brewing banking crisis, burdened by bad loans and a mismanagement scandal.

Last month, Italy published a decree authorising a state recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, formally bringing the 8 billion euros rescue of Italy's fourth-biggest bank into effect.

Monte dei Paschi, which is due to publish results on Aug. 11, was not immediately available for comment.

(This story corrects day of the week in first paragraph to Tuesday, not Monday.)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes

