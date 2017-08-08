Monte dei Paschi H1 loss exceeds 3 billion euros - Boersen-Zeitung

People use a cash machine of Monte Dei Paschi bank in downtown in Florence, Italy March 1, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) will report a first-half loss of more than 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) as it sets aside more money for non-performing loans, German business daily Boersen-Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing banking sources.

The Tuscan bank, the world's oldest still in business, has for years been at the forefront of Italy's slow-brewing banking crisis, burdened by bad loans and a mismanagement scandal.

Last month, Italy published a decree authorising a state recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, formally bringing the 8 billion euros rescue of Italy's fourth-biggest bank into effect.

Monte dei Paschi, which is due to publish results on Aug. 11, was not immediately available for comment.

