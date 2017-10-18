FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's RWS Holdings agrees $320 million deal to buy Czech firm Moravia
October 18, 2017

UK's RWS Holdings agrees $320 million deal to buy Czech firm Moravia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - British translation and intellectual property services company RWS Holdings (RWS.L) will buy Czech translation service provider Moravia for $320 million (£243.2 million), the companies said on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to close by November, the groups said in separate statements.

RWS said it would finance the acquisition with a share placement worth 185 million pounds and a $160 million term loan.

U.S. private equity firm Clarion Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in Moravia in 2015.

Since then, Moravia has lifted its revenue to $159.2 million in 2016, from $100.3 million in 2014.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Adrian Croft

