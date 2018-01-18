Motor racing - Cancelled Montreal Formula E races will not be replaced

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula E will not replace the two cancelled Montreal races that would have ended the season in July, the all-electric series said on Thursday.

The double-header scheduled for July 28 and 29 was due to be held on the east side of downtown Montreal but was scrapped by the Canadian city’s newly-elected mayor Valerie Plante in December.

“We’ve looked at a number of alternatives, but decided not to replace Montreal,” Formula E said in a statement.

“Racing in city centres requires proper planning and while this process opened-up some interesting alternatives, we’ll allow more time to look at these before proposing for inclusion on the calendar,” it added.

“Our season finale event will be in New York and it will surely provide a spectacular backdrop to crown this year’s champion.”

Formula E has already had to reschedule one round of its fourth season, with Uruguay’s Punta del Este replacing Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian city had been due to make its debut on March 17 but that race was postponed to 2019 because the city’s authorities are selling the planned venue.

New York is scheduled to host two races on July 14-15.

The decision not to replace Montreal leaves a reduced calendar of 12 races, with the next one in the Chilean capital Santiago on Feb. 3.

Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist is leading the championship after three races.