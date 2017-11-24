Formula One to unveil new logo in Abu Dhabi

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One will unveil a new logo after Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the sport moves on under new U.S.-based owners Liberty Media.

Without giving details of the replacement design, chairman Chase Carey told Britain’s Sky Sports television on Friday that the revamp would “provide a fresh energy” to a sport whose championship dates back to 1950.

The current logo was introduced in 1987 when former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone, now 87, was in charge.

“Any time you change you are always going to have a mixed set of views,” said Carey, when asked about the likely fan reaction.

“We have a lot of plans for the future and a lot of things we want to do and we thought the logo was a good way to emphasise the excitement, a fresh energy and a new day,” he added.

“That’s respecting completely what the sport’s been. We’re not looking to change the sport. We’re looking to provide a fresh innovation and energy to a great sport that we think we can enhance in a number of ways.”