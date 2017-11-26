Team by team analysis of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Valtteri Bottas 1, Lewis Hamilton 2)

Bottas took his third win of the season from pole position, and also set the fastest lap. Hamilton started second and chalked up his 25th successive points finish, two short of the all-time record. The one-two was Mercedes’s 40th in F1 and fourth of the season. The team had already won both championships for the fourth year in a row.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 3, Kimi Raikkonen 4)

Vettel finished championship runner-up, the first non-Mercedes driver to do so in the last four years. The podium was his 13th of the season, the same as Hamilton and Bottas. His was a lonely race from third on the grid.

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 5, Daniel Ricciardo retired)

Ricciardo started fourth and retired after 20 laps with an hydraulics problem that he initially thought was a puncture. Verstappen said it had been a boring race: “If I had a pillow in the car I could have fallen asleep,” he said.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 7, Esteban Ocon 8)

Force India finish fourth for the second season in a row. The team were aggrieved that Renault’s Hulkenberg was handed a five-second penalty for going off track and passing Perez when they felt he should have had to hand the place back. The 187 points represent the team’s highest scoring season yet.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 10, Lance Stroll 18)

Massa bowed out of Formula One with one last point. Stroll struggled and made three stops. Massa ended the season 11th overall with the Canadian 12th.

RENAULT (Nico Hulkenberg 6, Carlos Sainz retired)

Renault seized sixth place from Toro Rosso thanks to Hulkenberg’s eight points. Sainz retired on lap 31 after the team released him from a pitstop with an unsecured front left wheel which then came loose.

TORO ROSSO (Brendon Hartley 15, Pierre Gasly 16)

No points for the Toro Rosso rookies, whose team slipped from sixth to seventh.

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 11, Kevin Magnussen 13)

Grosjean moved up from 16th at the start, battling with Stroll early on. Magnussen spun on the opening lap and had to fight back from last.

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 9, Stoffel Vandoorne 12)

McLaren’s Honda partnership ended with Alonso in the points again. The former champions are hoping to do much better with Renault power next season.

SAUBER (Pascal Wehrlein 14, Marcus Ericsson 17)

Wehrlein faces an uncertain future after what looks like being his last race for Sauber. He still ends the year with a better showing than Ericsson, who failed to score in any of the 20 races.