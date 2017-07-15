FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
23 days ago
Petronas extends Mercedes title sponsorship
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 15, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 23 days ago

Petronas extends Mercedes title sponsorship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 10, 2016.Olivia Harris/File Photo

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil and gas firm Petronas has signed a multi-year extension to its title sponsorship of Formula One champions Mercedes despite Malaysia dropping off the race calendar after this season, the team said on Saturday.

The deal was signed at the end of last year but kept under wraps by both parties.

"We intend to stay the course," Petronas president and group chief executive Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said in a statement at the British Grand Prix.

"With new rules and regulations for this year, and many new things for the fans, the sport is increasing in terms of audience and that's great."

Formula One changed ownership in January, with U.S.-based Liberty Media taking over

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.