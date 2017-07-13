FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 25 days ago

Toro Rosso summoned to stewards for 'unsafe' car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - F1 - Austrian Grand Prix 2017 - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - July 7, 2017 Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat during practice Reuters/Dominic Ebenbichler

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - The Toro Rosso Formula One team were summoned to British Grand Prix stewards on Thursday for attempting to enter Carlos Sainz's car in an unsafe condition.

The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement that the Spaniard's car was found to have a damaged wheel tether in pre-event scrutineering.

"The team refused to follow the instructions of the scrutineers," it added.

"Therefore the technical delegate checked the damaged tether himself and found that the tether was not only damaged but also several cut fibres were knotted together."

The FIA said the Red Bull-owned team had been aware of the damaged tether and presented the car in an unsafe condition.

Sainz has scored 29 of the sixth-placed team's 33 points so far this season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

