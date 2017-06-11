FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Motor racing - Sainz takes three-place grid penalty to Baku
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 11, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 2 months ago

Motor racing - Sainz takes three-place grid penalty to Baku

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz will take a three-place grid penalty to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as punishment for causing a collision in Canada on Sunday.

Race stewards found the Spaniard had made a dangerous move that caused a collision with Romain Grosjean's Haas before he then hit Felipe Massa's Williams and shunted the Brazilian out of the race.

Sainz accepted he had been at fault, apologising to his rivals on Twitter.

"Apologies to @RGrosjean and as a consequence @MassaFelipe19 Romain was simply on my blind spot and never got to see him. Glad we are all OK," he said.

The stewards ruled that while the collision was not caused by a deliberate act, Sainz had made a "careless and potentially dangerous assumption" that there was no car alongside and he could move track position safely.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.