FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferrari protege Leclerc clinches F2 title
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 7, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 12 days ago

Ferrari protege Leclerc clinches F2 title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ferrari protege and Formula One prospect Charles Leclerc clinched the Formula Two title with three races remaining on Saturday after winning at the Jerez circuit in southern Spain.

The 19-year-old Monte Carlo-born driver is a member of the Ferrari academy and tipped to make his F1 race debut with Sauber next season.

He has an insurmountable 68-point lead over British rival Oliver Rowland.

Leclerc had started from pole position for the eighth time this season, a record for the Formula One support series that was previously known as GP2.

The Monegasque is due to drive for Sauber in Friday practice at three of the last four grands prix this season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.