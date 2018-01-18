Mercedes to launch 2018 F1 car on same day as Ferrari

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One champions Mercedes will launch their new car on the same day as rivals Ferrari ahead of pre-season testing next month.

Mercedes announced on Thursday that four-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and team mate Valtteri Bottas would unveil the new W09 car at Silverstone, down the road from their factory, on Feb. 22.

Ferrari have already said they will reveal their new challenger that day, with that presentation expected to be online.

Testing is due to start at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya on Feb. 26.

Mercedes said they were working to ensure there were no significant clashes between their event and the Italian team’s launch, which would also be broadcast at Silverstone.

“We’ll be watching it just as closely as you,” they added in a note to media.

McLaren have a launch date of Feb. 23 for their new car, their first with a Renault engine since they split from Honda, while Toro Rosso -- Honda’s new partners -- are planning a reveal at the Barcelona track on the 25th.

Some of the other teams will simply roll their cars out of the garage on the morning of the 26th.