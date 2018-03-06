FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Sports News
March 6, 2018 / 3:20 PM / in a day

Motor racing - Sauber F1 team appoint female test driver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sauber have promoted female Colombian racer Tatiana Calderon to the role of Formula One test driver after a year in a development role.

FILE PHOTO - Motor Sport - 2013 FIA Formula 3 Euope Championship - Silverstone - 13/4/13 Tatiana Calderon of Double R Racing in action Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Matthew Childs

The 24-year-old, who is backed by the team’s Mexican sponsor Telmex, is competing in the GP3 series again this season after finishing 18th overall last year.

Swiss-based Sauber were the first Formula One team to have a female principal, although Monisha Kaltenborn departed last year. They also had Swiss racer Simona de Silvestro as an ‘affiliated driver’ in 2014.

Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who raced for Ferrari-powered Sauber as a stand-in last year, is the reserve driver.

Formula One has not had a woman driver start a grand prix since 1976.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.