FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing - Hopkirk replaces Warwick as BRDC president
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
market analysis
Investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
China enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought', key Xi ally to step down
china
China enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought', key Xi ally to step down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 20, 2017 / 12:31 AM / 5 days ago

Motor racing - Hopkirk replaces Warwick as BRDC president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Monte Carlo rally winner Paddy Hopkirk has been elected president of the British Racing Drivers’ Club that owns Silverstone circuit, the BRDC said.

FILE PHOTO - Paddy Hopkirk, driver of the 1964 Mini that won the Rallye Monte Carlo, poses with the 2005 Mini Cooper S MC40 version that made its world debut at the Chicago Auto Show, February 4, 2004. REUTERS/Frank Polich FJP

The 84-year-old Northern Irishman takes over from former Formula One racer Derek Warwick, who decided not to stand for re-election.

The BRDC announced in July that it had activated a break clause in its contract to host the British Grand Prix, throwing the future of the country’s race into doubt after 2019.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.