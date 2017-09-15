FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox - McLaren's partnership with Honda in numbers
#Sports News
September 15, 2017

Factbox - McLaren's partnership with Honda in numbers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku, Azerbaijan - June 23, 2017. McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne drives during the first practice session. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili - RC167C0A1130

(Reuters) - McLaren and engine supplier Honda announced on Friday the termination, at the end of the season, of the Formula One partnership they began in 2015.

The following looks at how the partnership compares to the first one they enjoyed in 1988-92.

- - - -

1988-92

Grands Prix entered: 80

Races won: 44

Drivers’ titles won: 4

Constructors’ titles won: 4

Pole positions: 53

Fastest laps: 30

Most successive poles: 17 (1988/89)

Most wins per season: 15 (out of 16, in 1988)

Most successive wins: 11 (1988)

Points scored: 699

Seasons: 1988 - First, 199 points

1989 - First, 141 points

1990 - First, 121 points

1991 - First, 139 points

1992 - Second, 99 points

- - - -

2015-17

Grands Prix entered: 53

Races won: 0

Drivers’ titles won: 0

Constructors’ titles won: 0

Pole positions: 0

Fastest laps: 2

Points scored: 114

Highest race placing: Fifth

Seasons: 2015 - ninth, 27 points

2016 - sixth, 76 points

2017 - ninth (to date), 11 points

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

