Factbox - McLaren's partnership with Honda in numbers

(Reuters) - McLaren and engine supplier Honda announced on Friday the termination, at the end of the season, of the Formula One partnership they began in 2015.
The following looks at how the partnership compares to the first one they enjoyed in 1988-92.
Grands Prix entered: 80
Races won: 44
Drivers’ titles won: 4
Constructors’ titles won: 4
Pole positions: 53
Fastest laps: 30
Most successive poles: 17 (1988/89)
Most wins per season: 15 (out of 16, in 1988)
Most successive wins: 11 (1988)
Points scored: 699
Seasons: 1988 - First, 199 points
1989 - First, 141 points
1990 - First, 121 points
1991 - First, 139 points
1992 - Second, 99 points
Grands Prix entered: 53
Races won: 0
Drivers’ titles won: 0
Constructors’ titles won: 0
Pole positions: 0
Fastest laps: 2
Points scored: 114
Highest race placing: Fifth
Seasons: 2015 - ninth, 27 points
2016 - sixth, 76 points
2017 - ninth (to date), 11 points
Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond