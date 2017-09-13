Factbox - Formula One statistics for the Singapore GP

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix (round 14 of 20 races):

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.065km. Total distance: 308.828km (61 laps)

2016 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes one minute 42.584 seconds.

2016 winner: Rosberg

Race lap record: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull, 2016. 1:47.187.

Start time: 1200 GMT (2000 local)

WINS

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has 59 career victories from 201 races and is second in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91). Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has 46.

Champions Mercedes have won eight of 13 races this season.

Ferrari have won 228 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 72 and Red Bull 53. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

There have been four different winners this season so far -- Hamilton, Vettel, Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has an all-time record 69 career poles.

Mercedes have been on pole in 66 of the last 71 races.

Four drivers have started on pole this season -- Hamilton (eight times), Vettel (twice), Bottas (twice) and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 112 podiums to date and is second on the all-time list behind Schumacher (155). Vettel has 96, Raikkonen 88.

POINTS

Hamilton is three points clear of Vettel, who is not leading the championship for the first time this season.

The only regular drivers yet to score are Renault’s Jolyon Palmer and Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson.

Vettel and Hamilton both have 18 scoring finishes in a row.

SINGAPORE

Sunday’s race is the 10th in Singapore, the first night-time grand prix upon its introduction in 2008.

Only four drivers have won at the Marina Bay circuit. Fernando Alonso (2008, 2010), Vettel (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015), Hamilton (2009, 2014), Rosberg (2016). Every one was already, or went on to become, a world champion.

Red Bull have won the race three times, Ferrari and Mercedes twice each.

Red Bull’s Ricciardo has set the fastest lap for the past two years, finishing second on both occasions.

Hamilton and Vettel have both been on pole three times in Singapore. The race has been won from pole position on seven occasions.

The lowest winning grid position was Alonso, who came from 15th place in a now-notorious 2008 race where his Brazilian team mate Nelson Piquet crashed his Renault deliberately on team orders.

There has been at least one safety car intervention in every race in Singapore so far. Last year it was deployed on the opening lap.

The race is the longest on the calendar in terms of time taken to complete. Last year’s lasted one hour and 55 minutes.

The winner in Singapore has been champion at the end of the season in five of the last six years.

Vettel has led 221 laps in Singapore to Hamilton’s 135. The German has been on the podium six times to the Briton’s four.

MILESTONE

Nico Hulkenberg needs an unlikely top three finish to avoid an unwanted record, that of most starts without ever standing on the podium. The Renault driver is currently tied on 128 with Germany’s now-departed Adrian Sutil.