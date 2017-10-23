Team by team analysis of the U.S. Grand Prix

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 5)

Mercedes clinched the constructors’ title for the fourth year in a row, with their 75th win. Hamilton took his sixth U.S. Grand Prix victory, and fifth in Austin, to extend his championship lead over Ferrari’s Vettel to 66 points with three races remaining. He now has 62 career wins, nine of them this season. Bottas started third but could not make a one stop strategy work and had to pit twice.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen 3)

Vettel started second, briefly led for the opening few laps but could not match the Mercedes’ pace despite setting the fastest lap of the race. Raikkonen was passed by Verstappen on the last lap but regained third after the stewards handed the Red Bull driver a five second post-race penalty for exceeding track limits and gaining an advantage.

-

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 4, Daniel Ricciardo retired)

Verstappen started 16th and had one of the drives of the day, passing Raikkonen with a brilliant move at the finish. He and the team were infuriated by the stewards’ decision against him. Ricciardo retired with an engine issue after 14 laps.

-

FORCE INDIA (Esteban Ocon 6, Sergio Perez 8)

Force India consolidated fourth place with another double points finish. Ocon has finished every race this season and scored in all but one. Perez said his tyres were right on the limit at the end.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 9, Lance Stroll 11)

Massa moved up to 10th in the drivers’ championship. Stroll, who started 15th, switched to a two-stop strategy.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 10, Brendon Hartley 13)

Kvyat scored on his return after a two race layoff. Brendon Hartley became the first New Zealander to race in Formula One for 33 years. Both must wait to see who will be driving in Mexico, with French driver Pierre Gasly set to return.

-

RENAULT (Carlos Sainz 7, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Hulkenberg retired early on with an oil pressure problem. Sainz made a strong debut for the team after switching from Toro Rosso to replace the dropped Jolyon Palmer. Renault overtake Haas in the standings.

-

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 14, Kevin Magnussen 16)

The only U.S.-owned team in the sport dropped a place to eighth. Grosjean started 12th and ran as high as ninth. Magnussen started 17th but suffered a left front puncture on the opening lap after a collision with Wehrlein. He also tangled with Ericsson and spun later on while being lapped.

-

MCLAREN (Stoffel Vandoorne 12, Fernando Alonso retired)

Alonso suffered more engine problems and retired on lap 24. Vandoorne started last after a late change of power unit that incurred a 25 place drop on top of an existing five place one.

-

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 15, Pascal Wehrlein retired)

Wehrlein retired on lap six after his car’s floor was damaged in the collision with Magnussen.