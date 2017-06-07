FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorcycling - British rider dies after Isle of Man TT race crash
June 6, 2017 / 11:58 PM / 2 months ago

Motorcycling - British rider dies after Isle of Man TT race crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British rider Davey Lambert has died after crashing in Sunday's Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT event, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old had an accident on the third lap of the race at Greeba Castle and was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Nobles Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool where he died on Tuesday.

"ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to his partner Tracey, his family and friends," organisers said in a statement on the race's website.

The TT races around the island off the north-west coast of England between Britain and Ireland have been run since 1907 and rank among the most dangerous in motorsport.

Including the Manx Grand Prix races, held later in the year, there have been more than 250 rider fatalities on the Snaefell course.

Reporting by Toby Davis editing by Nick Mulvenney

