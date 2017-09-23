FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Remarkable Rossi qualifies third for Aragon MotoGP
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 23, 2017 / 2:41 PM / in a month

Remarkable Rossi qualifies third for Aragon MotoGP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Valentino Rossi made a remarkable comeback to qualify third for the Aragon MotoGP on Saturday just three weeks after suffering a broken leg, with team mate Maverick Vinales taking pole ahead of Jorge Lorenzo.

The 38-year-old Italian showed no signs of the injury that he suffered while riding an off-road enduro bike.

Vinales finished quickest in the final free practice session and carried that form through to qualifying, sealing pole position ahead of fellow Spaniard Lorenzo of Ducati with team mate Rossi also on the front row for Sunday’s race.

Honda’s British rider Cal Crutchlow starts fourth, while Championship leader Marc Marquez is fifth after falling two minutes from the end.

Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.