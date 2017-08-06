Spaniard Marquez seals third MotoGP win in Czech Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Honda's reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won his second consecutive race and third of the season at the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday with team mate Dani Pedrosa finishing second.

With light rain at the Brno circuit, riders started with wet tyres but as the track dried down, Marquez was one of the first to change to slicks and it paid off with the Spaniard gaining a significant lead over his rivals.

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales completed the podium while team mate and veteran Valentino Rossi led the race from the beginning but a delayed bike change cost him as the 38-year-old finished fourth.

Last year's winner LCR Honda rider Cal Crutclow completed the top five.

Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro was docked three places during the race for his involvement in a pit lane incident with Suzuki's Andrea Iannone.