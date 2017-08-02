Motorcycling - Finland's MotoGP return slides to 2019

(Reuters) - Finland will have to wait a year longer than planned for its MotoGP return, with a race at the new Kymiring now pencilled in on the 2019 calendar as part of a five-year deal, organisers said on Wednesday.

The country last hosted a race in 1982.

"The layout of the circuit is very nice, it’s fast and it’s safe, and we’re very happy to announce this," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of commercial rights holders Dorna Sports, in a statement.

The circuit is under construction near the city of Kouvola, in southern Finland. Dorna had hoped last year that it would be ready for 2018.

Finland hosted motorcycle grands prix in Tampere and Imatra between 1962 and 1982.

The late Jarno Saarinen, who died at Monza in Italy in 1973, is the only Finn to have won a motorcycle grand prix world championship, in 250cc in 1972.