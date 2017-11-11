Marquez on pole for MotoGP title decider

VALENCIA, Spain (Reuters) - Honda’s Marc Marquez was perfectly placed for his fourth MotoGP title in five years after seizing pole position for Sunday’s season-ending Valencia Grand Prix while sole rival Andrea Dovizioso qualified ninth.

FILE PHOTO - MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (L) and Dani Pedrosa (R) pose during the launch of a new Honda CBR150R at the Sentul Circuit, Bogor, West Java, Indonesia on February 14, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yudhi Mahatma/Antara Foto

The 24-year-old Spaniard, who need finish only 11th to be champion, took the top slot on the grid for the eighth time this season despite a crash on his final run in qualifying.

His mid-session time of one minute 29.897 seconds was 0.349 quicker than French rider Johann Zarco on a Tech3 Yamaha with Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone third.

Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo, a triple MotoGP champion and Dovizioso’s Ducati team mate, also crashed but qualified in fourth place.

Marquez leads Dovizioso by 21 points with 25 still available.