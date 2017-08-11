FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays hires Stephen Dainton as global head of equities
August 11, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 2 days ago

Barclays hires Stephen Dainton as global head of equities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Barclays sign is seen outside a branch of the bank in London, Britain, February 23, 2017.Stefan Wermuth - RTSZZTM

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has hired Stephen Dainton as its global head of equities, the bank said on Friday.

Dainton, who previously worked at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) as its co-head of global markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will join Barclays in early September.

Dainton will report to Barclays investment banking chief Tim Throsby, who earlier this year reorganised the division and set out to hire 50-100 more staff in a bid to boost revenues.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Adrian Croft

