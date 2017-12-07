FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Freepoint gasoline trader joins ENI, desk expands - sources
December 7, 2017 / 10:39 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Ex-Freepoint gasoline trader joins ENI, desk expands - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Farzad Askari, formerly a senior gasoline trader at Freepoint Commodities, has joined Italian oil company Eni’s (ENI.MI) trading arm, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Askari, who left Freepoint earlier this year, joined Eni Trading & Shipping last week, one of the sources said. Before Freepoint, he was the lead gasoline trader at Glencore.

A company official could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company is looking to grow its gasoline business in the United States, according to one of the sources and an additional source. The size and scope of those expansion plans was not immediately clear.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai, Dmitri Zhdannikov, Devika Krishna Kumar and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
