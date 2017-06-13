FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
June 13, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 2 months ago

HSBC names former Goldman executive to top UK banking role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A HSBC and a Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 17, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Rob Ritchie as co-head of its Global Banking division in the UK, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Ritchie will join in September and work alongside Philip Noblet, HSBC said in the announcement.

The move comes as the British bank seeks to grow its investment banking business in its home market, the co-heads of the global banking division Robin Phillips and Matthew Westerman said in the memo.

A spokeswoman for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Greg Mahlich

