Son-in-law of Mozambique's ex-president given 24 years for killing wife

MAPUTO (Reuters) - The son-in-law of Mozambique’s former President Armando Guebuza was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Tuesday for murdering his wife.

Zofimo Muiuane shot Valentina Guebuza in the capital Maputo in 2016. She was a civil engineer who held prominent positions in the telecommunications and banking sectors and led several family businesses.

Judge Flavia Mondlane told the Maputo Judiciary Court “the defendant showed no regret” and so was given the maximum sentence for voluntary homicide. He was asked to pay 50 million meticais (£608,067) in compensation to the woman’s parents.

According to the court, Muiuane confessed on the night of the murder and said: “I have done it .... She offended me very much in front our godfathers .... She humiliated me.”

Armando Guebuza stepped down in 2015 after 10 years as president but remains one of Mozambique’s most powerful figures.