Mozambique's president dismisses head of intelligence and army chief
#World News
October 24, 2017 / 9:09 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Mozambique's president dismisses head of intelligence and army chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique has fired its head of intelligence and army chief of staff, two weeks after 16 people were killed in attacks in the north of the country, the presidency said on Tuesday.

Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lagos Lidimo was dismissed as director general of information and state security service; he will be replaced by Julio Jane, previously the commander of police, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said in a statement. Graça Chongo has been dismissed as army chief, with no replacement named.

The presidency did not provide reasons for the dismissals, which were effective immediately.

Earlier this month, police and unidentified gunmen clashed in the Indian Ocean port of Mocimboa da Praia, leaving 16 people dead, two of them police officers.

The motive for the attacks was not clear. Local media have reported that the attack was carried out by Islamists, but the government has not confirmed that.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
