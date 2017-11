FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German reinsurance giant Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) posted a net loss of 1.4 billion euros (1.24 billion pounds) in the third quarter after a spate of major costly natural catastrophes in North America.

FILE PHOTO - The company logo of German reinsurer Munich Re is seen before the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

The reinsurer warned last month that it would record a loss of that magnitude.