FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MVV Energie sees further opportunities in Britain despite Brexit
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2017 / 10:52 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

MVV Energie sees further opportunities in Britain despite Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German local utilities MVV Energie sees scope to expand its business in Britain further after announcing a 135 million euro (£119.2 million) investment in a new waste-to-heat plant in Scotland.

“We have a few more ideas in mind,” Chief Executive Georg Mueller said during the group’s annual press conference, but cautioned that nothing would materialise in the short-term.

The latest investment brings MVV’s spending on Britain to more than 500 million euros following the construction of an energy from waste plant in Plymouth and a biomass site at Ridham Dock in recent years.

Mueller said the country remained open to foreign investments even after a landmark vote to leave the European Union, saying its business there was based on contracts and relationships of trust.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.