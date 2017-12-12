MVV Energie sees further opportunities in Britain despite Brexit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German local utilities MVV Energie sees scope to expand its business in Britain further after announcing a 135 million euro (£119.2 million) investment in a new waste-to-heat plant in Scotland.

“We have a few more ideas in mind,” Chief Executive Georg Mueller said during the group’s annual press conference, but cautioned that nothing would materialise in the short-term.

The latest investment brings MVV’s spending on Britain to more than 500 million euros following the construction of an energy from waste plant in Plymouth and a biomass site at Ridham Dock in recent years.

Mueller said the country remained open to foreign investments even after a landmark vote to leave the European Union, saying its business there was based on contracts and relationships of trust.