Body and debris from Myanmar military plane found in sea - army statement

YANGON (Reuters) - Bodies and debris were found in the water on Thursday after a Myanmar military plane vanished over the Andaman Sea with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board, the military said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

Three bodies, including two adults and a child, were found by a navy ship 35 km (22 miles) from the southern costal town of Launglon, the military said.

A plane wheel that was believed to be from the Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane was also found, the statement said.