Section of tail from missing Myanmar army plane found, military says

YANGON (Reuters) - A civilian fishing boat found part of the tail section from a Myanmarese army plane that crashed into the Andaman Sea last week with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board, the Myanmar military said on Thursday.

The military has so far recovered 90 bodies during its search operations and has found the personal belongings of some passengers and crew, as well as several pieces of debris.

The Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane disappeared early in the afternoon on June 7, while flying at 18,000 feet (5,485 metres) on a weekly flight from several southern coastal towns to Myanmar's largest city, Yangon. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The military said on its official Facebook page that the tail section had the number Y-8 5820 painted on it and was found by a civilian fishing ship at the depth of 35 metres, tangled in its fishing net.

The search for the remaining bodies and the fuselage continues amid the heavy rains and high seas Myanmar's monsoon season. Some of the bodies pulled from the sea have been cremated as relatives and friends mourned the victims in the coastal town of Dawei.

State-owned China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corp, the manufacturer of the plane, has said it would assist Myanmar authorities fully in the investigation into the crash.

Aircraft accidents, involving both civilian and military planes, are not uncommon in Myanmar.

A military helicopter crashed last June, killing three military personnel. Five were killed in February last year when an air force aircraft crashed in the capital, Naypyitaw, media reports said.