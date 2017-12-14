FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain expresses grave concerns over arrest of Reuters journalists in Myanmar
#World News
December 14, 2017 / 3:21 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Britain expresses grave concerns over arrest of Reuters journalists in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has expressed grave concerns to the government of Myanmar over the arrest of two Reuters journalists, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Myanmar’s Ministry of Information said in a statement on Wednesday that the journalists and two policemen faced charges under the British colonial-era Official Secrets Act. The 1923 law carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

“We have already expressed our grave concerns to the Burmese government,” Johnson told reporters in London.

“We are committed to freedom of speech and people’s ability to report the facts and bring into the public domain what is happening in Rakhine state,” he said.

Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
