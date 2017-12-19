FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. State Department calls for Myanmar to release Reuters journalists
#World News
December 19, 2017 / 9:26 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

U.S. State Department calls for Myanmar to release Reuters journalists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department called on Tuesday for the immediate release of two Reuters journalists who have been detained for about a week in Myanmar and whose whereabouts have not been reported to their families.

“We’ve been ... following the cases of the two reporters, the Reuters reporters, very closely. We’re deeply concerned about their detention. We do not know their whereabouts. That is of concern also,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a news briefing. “Today I want to make it clear that we’re calling for their immediate release.”

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

