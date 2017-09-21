FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine killed as Rohingya aid truck crashes in Bangladesh
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 21, 2017 / 7:21 AM / in a month

Nine killed as Rohingya aid truck crashes in Bangladesh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - A truck carrying relief supplies for Rohingya Muslim refugees skidded off a hilly road in Bangladesh and plunged into a paddy field on Thursday, killing nine people and injuring 10, police and aid workers said.

The accident happened in a district near the Myanmar border where refugees have been arriving since late last month to escape a Myanmar military offensive against insurgents that the United Nations has described as ethnic cleansing.

“Six died on the spot while three died on the way to hospital,” A. K. M. Jahangir, a senior official with the Red Crescent relief group, told Reuters.

Some of the injured were in critical condition, he added.

The dead and injured were labourers, travelling in the truck to help distribute the aid supplies.

About 422,000 refugees from Myanmar have poured into Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when attacks by Rohingya militants on security posts triggered the Myanmar army offensive in response.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar denies ethnic cleansing, saying its security forces are tackling Rohingya terrorists.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.