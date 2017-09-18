FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar adviser: Rohingya can return but process to be discussed
September 18, 2017 / 6:36 PM / in a month

Myanmar adviser: Rohingya can return but process to be discussed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Myanmar national security adviser Thaung Tun told Reuters on Monday that Rohingya Muslims who had fled to neighbouring Bangladesh to escape violence in Rakhine State would be able to return but the process would have to be discussed.

“We will make sure that everybody who left their home can return to their home but this is a process we have to discuss,” he said after a ministerial meeting on the crisis hosted by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

“We want to make sure that everybody who needs humanitarian assistance gets it, without discrimination. That is one of the things we agreed on,” Tun said.

Reporting by David Brunnstom; Editing by Michelle Nichols and Bill Trott

