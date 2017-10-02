Bangladesh, Myanmar agree on 'working group' for refugee plan - minister

A woman shields from the sun with an umbrella as Rohingya refugees wait for humanitarian aid to be distributed at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

DHAKA, (Reuters) - Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed on Monday to set up a “joint working group” on the repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugee who have fled to Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali told reporters after talks with a Myanmar official.

“We are looking forward to a peaceful solution to the crisis,” Ali said after his talks with Myanmar government official Kyaw Tint Swe.

More than half a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since late August, to escape what the United Nations has branded ethnic cleansing by Myanmar’s military.