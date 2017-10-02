FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh, Myanmar agree on 'working group' for refugee plan - minister
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 2, 2017 / 9:31 AM / 17 days ago

Bangladesh, Myanmar agree on 'working group' for refugee plan - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman shields from the sun with an umbrella as Rohingya refugees wait for humanitarian aid to be distributed at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

DHAKA, (Reuters) - Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed on Monday to set up a “joint working group” on the repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugee who have fled to Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali told reporters after talks with a Myanmar official.

“We are looking forward to a peaceful solution to the crisis,” Ali said after his talks with Myanmar government official Kyaw Tint Swe.

More than half a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since late August, to escape what the United Nations has branded ethnic cleansing by Myanmar’s military.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.