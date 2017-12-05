FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar says working to ensure returns of Rohingya refugees
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 11:10 AM / a day ago

Myanmar says working to ensure returns of Rohingya refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Myanmar told the United Nations on Tuesday that it was finalising terms for a joint working group with Bangladesh that will launch the process of safe and voluntary return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees within about two months.

Rohingya people pass their time in a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Htin Lynn, Myanmar’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told a special session of the Human Rights Council that his government was ready to work with all international partners to ensure the “voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation” and resettlement of the displaced - whom he did not refer to as Rohingya.

“There will be no camps,” he added.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

