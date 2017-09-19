FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian president likens Myanmar crisis to Bosnia, Rwanda genocides
#World News
September 19, 2017 / 4:02 PM / a month ago

Nigerian president likens Myanmar crisis to Bosnia, Rwanda genocides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari delivers the first televised speech since returning home after three months of medical leave in Britain, in Abuja, Nigeria August 21, 2017. Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday likened the violence in Myanmar against Rohingya Muslims to genocides in Bosnia and Rwanda, urging a halt to the “ongoing ethnic cleansing” and safe return of refugees.

“The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994,” Buhari told the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

He added that the “horrendous suffering” had been caused by “state-backed programme of brutal depopulation of the Rohingya inhabited areas in Myanmar on the bases of ethnicity and religion.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

