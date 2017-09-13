FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Security Council condemns excessive violence in Myanmar
#World News
September 13, 2017 / 6:34 PM / a month ago

U.N. Security Council condemns excessive violence in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council expressed deep concern on Wednesday about violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, where about 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have been forced to flee to Bangladesh.

In a statement, the 15-member council “expressed concern about reports of excessive violence during the security operations and called for immediate steps to end the violence in Rakhine, de-escalate the situation, re-establish law and order, ensure the protection of civilians.”

British U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said it was the first time in nine years the council had agreed a statement on Myanmar.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool

