U.S. says Myanmar denial of ethnic cleansing is 'preposterous'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Myanmar’s government was preventing the United Nations Security Council and other groups from travelling to Rakhine state because they want to ensure “no one contradicts their preposterous denials” of ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

“This council must hold the military accountable for their actions and pressure Aung San Suu Kyi to acknowledge these horrific acts that are taking place in her country,” Haley told a meeting of the 15-member council on Myanmar